Rumours ran rampant overnight throughout the Bulldogs' fanbase regarding fullback Hayze Perham, but Phil Gould has since squashed the rumours.

There were numerous reports online that fullback Hayze Perham had signed with the Manly Sea Eagles effective immediately- a solid signing in the absence of Tom Trbojevic.

Despite the rumours not coming from a reliable source - just a random caller on SEN - many fans took to social media to speak on the reported departure and tag Phil Gould on Twitter.

After finally commenting on the situation, Gould provided a three-character response squashing the rumour of Perham leaving for the Manly Sea Eagles on an immediate transfer.

Given the No.1 jersey this season, Hayze Perham has struggled to find consistent form. While he has played every game for the blue and white, he has only scored four tries and was recently moved out of the fullback role in favour of Jake Averillo during their last game against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Parramatta Eels recruit will aim to pick up some good form for the remainder of the season, as he will have to contend with Stephen Crichton next year.

With Jacob Kiraz and Josh Addo-Carr occupying the wings and Crichton taking the fullback spot, he will likely be moved into the centres. He must contend with rookie Paul Alamoti and new transfer Bronson Xerri for the two centre spots.