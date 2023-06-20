Canterbury Bulldogs football boss Phil Gould has discussed the prospect of signing disgruntled Dragons skipper Ben Hunt.

Although Hunt is contracted until the end of the 2025 season, he has asked for an immediate release from the Dragons, according to several news outlets.

While the Dragons have rejected Hunt's release request, there is still a chance he may end up at a rival club between now and the end of his contract with the club.

This could happen through a swap deal, by Hunt forcing his way out of the club by paying back the Dragons, or another club paying a release clause.

One club that has been linked to Ben Hunt is the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Speaking on 100% Footy, Phil Gould, the Bulldogs football boss, was quizzed on whether or not the Bulldogs were entertained by the prospect of signing the Dragons captain.

"I think everyone's watching this space," Gould said on 100% Footy.

"You go out and try to buy a halfback.

"There aren't many around. There are none around. And they're pretty expensive if you want to buy a good one. I think everyone's watching this space.

"But until that's sorted out between the Dragons and Ben Hunt, it's a waste of time."

In the same program, Gould also stated he didn't know why Hunt would request an immediate release from the club where he has been an integral member.

"I don't know what is at the core of his motivation," Gould said.

"I just know that it must be strong for him to be making this statement as he is at the moment. I don't know. He hasn't told me what his motivation is at all."