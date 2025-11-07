Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has shut down any ideas of the Bulldogs chasing Tino Fa'asuamaleaui or another big-name player, claiming the club's roster and salary cap is full.

Gould, who is known as an open book on social media in replying to fans, was asked whether the Bulldogs were going to sign Fa'asuamaleaui, or a big name fullback.

The director of football's response was blunt, ruling out the pursuit - for 2026 at least.

"Our roster and our salary cap are full thanks... Looking forward to our players returning to work soon. It's been quiet around here without them," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Bulldogs still have four spots available for 2026, and given salary cap constraints, are likely to promote internally from a development and train and trial list of players that now also includes former Wests Tigers forward Justin Matamua for those spots.

Canterbury have essentially replaced their entire squad over the last three seasons, and have indicated they aren't finished yet.

It means they could attack free agency for 2027 with the November 1 deadline now passing, but their salary cap situation is still believed to be precarious for next season, potentially limiting their ability to raid big-name players.

Fa'asuamaleaui has suggested he will give the Gold Coast Titans time to turn things around, but with player options in his deal for 2027 and beyond, could test the open market where it has been suggested he could rake in one and a half million dollars per season with the Perth Bears, Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons likely to be interested.

The Bulldogs also have questions long-term at fullback, although are unlikely to move Connor Tracey out of the role anytime soon while also giving off-season recruit Kade Dykes from the Cronulla Sharks a chance to prove himself in the lower grades as he returns from yet another injury.

The Bulldogs are expected to be back at pre-season training within the next fortnight.