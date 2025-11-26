The Perth Bears have announced a landmark affiliation partnership with the Brisbane Tigers, forming one of the most significant development alliances in rugby league ahead of their NRL debut in 2027.

The partnership links Western Australia's newest franchise with one of Queensland's most established Hostplus Cup systems, giving the Bears immediate access to a competitive base of talent and proven pathways infrastructure.

It comes just days after the Bears confirmed their primary pathways partnership with the North Sydney Bears, cementing ties between the iconic foundation club and its western expansion counterpart.

“Partnering with a club that carries a legacy as significant and respected as the Brisbane Tigers is an honour,” Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie said.

“Having a strong pathways partner from Queensland that offers talented kids a career in the NRL via the Perth Bears is tremendous for the growth of the game.”

De Ceglie thanked Tigers CEO Mitch Cook, General Manager of Football David Sharpe, and Head Coach Mal Meninga for their work in finalising the deal.

“The Perth Bears want to be more than just competitive from Round One in 2027. This landmark partnership is an important cornerstone to ensuring our success on the field,” he said.

Cook said the partnership represents a “milestone moment” for rugby league development across Australia.

“This partnership with the Perth Bears marks an exciting new era for our pathway and for rugby league development across both regions,” Cook said.

“Over the next three years, our collaboration will provide young players from Western Australia and Queensland with an unprecedented opportunity to progress through a unified system built on shared values, professionalism, and success.”

Meninga praised the partnership as a vital step in connecting elite talent pathways nationwide.

“Their vision and commitment have been instrumental in aligning both clubs toward a shared goal of strengthening the game and creating genuine opportunities for players, coaches, and communities,” he said.

“Together, the Tigers and Bears are committed to building a sustainable talent pathway that supports the next generation of elite athletes and continues to grow rugby league across Australia.”