Penrith Panthers second-rower Scott Sorensen has been earmarked as a crucial piece of Mal Meninga's maiden Perth Bears side.
The premiership-winning forward comes off contract at year's end, and has reportedly been offered a two-year deal to make a move to the west.
It would cap off a Penrith reunion, with Bears assistant coach Ben Gardiner spending two seasons in the coaching ranks at the Panthers in 2023 and 2024.
Gardiner expressed his keen interest in getting Sorensen to commit to the Bears. When speaking with SEN, he was all praise of the 'Godfather'.
"I had a great relationship with him at Penrith,” Gardiner said on SEN's Front Office with Vossy.
"I learnt a lot about him. He's a great talker; he's a great person to have around the club. A real leader for young guys. We used to call him the godfather of the left edge.
"He's a guy that any club would want to have in and around (it).
"Hopefully, along the way, Perth are lucky enough to have a conversation with Scott to make that happen."
Sorensen would add a wealth of experience to the new franchise, with four premiership rings to boast, and he would be setting the tone for the younger generation of players through the pathways.
The Bears are currently halfway through completing their Top 30 squad for next year, which includes Toby Sexton, Tyran Wishart, Josh Curran, and Nick Meaney.
It would see Sorensen reunited with Panthers teammate Liam Henry, who has signed a four-year deal with the Bears franchise for 2027.
It is clear to see the direction Meninga wants to head with his side, bringing proven-winning DNA of the Panthers juggernaut to the west coast.
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.