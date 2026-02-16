Penrith Panthers second-rower Scott Sorensen has been earmarked as a crucial piece of Mal Meninga's maiden Perth Bears side.

The premiership-winning forward comes off contract at year's end, and has reportedly been offered a two-year deal to make a move to the west.

It would cap off a Penrith reunion, with Bears assistant coach Ben Gardiner spending two seasons in the coaching ranks at the Panthers in 2023 and 2024.

Gardiner expressed his keen interest in getting Sorensen to commit to the Bears. When speaking with SEN, he was all praise of the 'Godfather'.

"I had a great relationship with him at Penrith,” Gardiner said on SEN's Front Office with Vossy.

"I learnt a lot about him. He's a great talker; he's a great person to have around the club. A real leader for young guys. We used to call him the godfather of the left edge.

"He's a guy that any club would want to have in and around (it).