The Perth Bears have confirmed New Balance will be the club's first apparel and kit manufacturer, with the Western Australian outfit becoming the first Australian elite sporting team to partner with them.

The Bears and New Balance have agreed to a four-year partnership, meaning they will make the Bears kit for 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030.

The brand work with a number of Australian cricket stars including Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, as well as other global stars and clubs.

“The Perth Bears are the most exciting story in Australian sport,” Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie in a club statement confirming the news.

“This is our latest history-making chapter with many more to come.

“We're incredibly honoured that a brand with such incredible global recognition as New Balance would team up with the Bears to make its first foray into the NRL at a club level.

“Our apparel partner is more than a name on our kit – it is a statement of our values and vision for the team.

“New Balance has a commitment to elite-level performance and authentic community engagement that aligns perfectly with the Perth Bears.”

Mal Meninga said the move was about resonating with fans on both sides of the country, something the club have expressed to Zero Tackle will be of utmost importance as they build ahead of their first campaign.

“When you are uniting two such passionate rugby league heartlands, the standard must be elite,” the Bears' inaugural coach said.

“New Balance is globally competitive apparel brand, which the Perth Bears are striving to emulate both on and off the field for every single fan, regardless of where they are.”