Kurt Capewell‘s trip to Townsville to represent the Maroons on Wednesday night has doubled as a chance to tour North Queensland‘s training facilities.

The off-contract Panther has received strong interest from both the Cowboys and their Queensland rivals the Broncos this season, with the 27-year-old yet to decide on his future.

As reported by The Courier Mail, Capewell toured the Cowboys’ first-class training base this week, while the Panthers remain keen on retaining their Origin-calibre second-rower.

It is understood that both the Panthers and Cowboys have offered Capewell deals worth close to $400,000-per-year for the next two seasons.

The Broncos reportedly tabled an offer to the Maroons centre earlier this season, only to be knocked back given their sum was south of his current deal with Penrith.

Unless the Broncos can return with an offer that will blow Capewell’s party out of the water, his decision currently lies between Townsville and Penrith, with one move returning him to his home state, and the other more promising to deliver premiership success.

The Panthers remain the fancied side to take out the 2021 premiership, with Capewell potentially holding off on a decision until after the season and could ride the club’s dominant run before making a call in October.

Capewell was the Maroons‘ only try-scorer in their 50-6 thrashing at the hands of the Blues, and will be handed some much needed rest from the Panthers’ clash with Cronulla this weekend before Origin II.

Capewell has played just the 19 games for the Panthers since defecting from Cronulla at the end of the 2019 season, where he played 64 matches across four seasons.