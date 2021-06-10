NRL Rd 6 - Broncos v Panthers
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 15: Kurt Capewell of the Panthers celebrates scoring a try during the round six NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, on April 15, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Kurt Capewell‘s trip to Townsville to represent the Maroons on Wednesday night has doubled as a chance to tour North Queensland‘s training facilities.

The off-contract Panther has received strong interest from both the Cowboys and their Queensland rivals the Broncos this season, with the 27-year-old yet to decide on his future.

As reported by The Courier MailCapewell toured the Cowboys’ first-class training base this week, while the Panthers remain keen on retaining their Origin-calibre second-rower.

Loading
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 25: Kurt Capewell of the Panthers celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round three NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at Panthers Stadium on March 25, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

It is understood that both the Panthers and Cowboys have offered Capewell deals worth close to $400,000-per-year for the next two seasons.

The Broncos reportedly tabled an offer to the Maroons centre earlier this season, only to be knocked back given their sum was south of his current deal with Penrith.

KURT CAPEWELL
Second-row
Panthers
2021 SEASON AVG
27.1
Tackles Made
0.5
Tries
2.7
Tackle Breaks

Unless the Broncos can return with an offer that will blow Capewell’s party out of the water, his decision currently lies between Townsville and Penrith, with one move returning him to his home state, and the other more promising to deliver premiership success.

The Panthers remain the fancied side to take out the 2021 premiership, with Capewell potentially holding off on a decision until after the season and could ride the club’s dominant run before making a call in October.

State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 04: Kurt Capewell of the Maroons is tackled during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series between the QueenslandMaroons and the New South Wales Blues at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Capewell was the Maroons‘ only try-scorer in their 50-6 thrashing at the hands of the Blues, and will be handed some much needed rest from the Panthers’ clash with Cronulla this weekend before Origin II.

Capewell has played just the 19 games for the Panthers since defecting from Cronulla at the end of the 2019 season, where he played 64 matches across four seasons.