The race to the finals has just two weeks to go, and some big names are set to return around the competition this week, while others are racing the clock to play.

With the top four and top eight still not confirmed and some huge games ahead, here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of Round 23.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos could be without Kurt Capewell this week. All the noise on his availability from inside camp has been positive, but he is battling an ankle problem. Zac Hosking is on standby should he fail to play, although TC Robati is another option.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels aren't expected to make any changes for this one, although Ryan Matterson could come back into the starting side for Marata Niukore.

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Penrith Panthers

Ivan Cleary has flagged the fact that he is likely to rest players in the run to the finals, although it's unclear who or in what order. Scott Sorensen should also return, which would likely mean either J'maine Hopgood or Charlie Staines makes way, depending on who is rested.

New Zealand Warriors

Jesse Arthars, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Ben Murdoch-Masila are all back from injury. Arthars will likely replace Viliami Vailea in the centres, Harris-Tavita could come onto the bench for Freddy Lussick, and Murdoch-amsila will fight with Eliesa Katoa for a spot.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Melbourne Storm

No changes are expected for the Storm.

Sydney Roosters

Lindsay Collins and Siosiua Taukeiaho are due back for the Roosters. That moves Matt Lodge and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves back to the bench, with Egan Butcher and Terrell May likely to drop out. Oliver Gildart is the other option to make way, although he could yet start in the centres with Drew Hutchison on the bench or missing out altogether if Trent Robinson goes for more forward depth against the might of Melbourne.

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Canberra Raiders

No changes are likely for the Raiders.

Manly Sea Eagles

Des Hasler has floated the possibility of making changes for the final two weeks of the season, but no injuries will force his hand.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai is likely to return from injury, with Matt Ikuvalu to drop out of the side and Connor Tracey to make his way onto the wing. Lachlan Miller should retain his spot at the back after an excellent performance, even if Kade Dykes does return from a calf injury. Dale Finucane could also be given a rest after struggling through a rib injury last week.

Canterbury Bulldogs

No changes are expected for the Bulldogs.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Tom Burgess, Jed Cartwright and Kodi Nikorima are all due back for South Sydney. That likely means Hame Sele and Taane Milne drop off the bench, with room created for two of the trio - likely Burgess and Nikorima.

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden will be out for between two and four weeks after rupturing his testicle against the Warriors. While he races the clock for the finals, Ben Hampton will come into the side and keep his jersey warm.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Wests Tigers

Ken Maumalo and Luke Garner are both racing the clock to play again after suffering a groin and concussion problem respectively. Maumalo would likely be replaced by Junior Tupou, while Alex Seyfarth is the likely man to slot into the back row for Garner if he is out. Fonua Pole could also start for James Tamou if he can't get his judiciary verdict overturned. If both forwards are out, then Justin Matamua and Tyrone Peachey are likely to be the new faces on the bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Andrew McCullough (knee), Moses Mbye (suspension) and Francis Molo (suspension) are all likely done for the season. Jayden Sullivan will take the starting number nine jumper after a strong performance last week, while Molo was only 18th man. The Dragons are short in the centres, but Max Feagai should come into the side to replace Mbye, while the utility spot on the bench could fall the way of Tyrell Sloan or even Jonathon Reuben. If Anthony Griffin decides to go for an extra forward, then expect one of Josh Kerr, Poasa Faamausili or Jack Gosiewski to come into the side.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Gold Coast Titans

The only question for the Titans is Phillip Sami, who failed a HIA against the Dragons. He should be able to back up though, with Brian Kelly likely to come back into the side if he is out.

Newcastle Knights

Daniel Saifiti should come back into the side for the Knights, as should Tyson Frizell. They would come back into the side for Sauaso Sue and Oryn Keeley, with Mat Croker dropping back to the bench.