Nathan Cleary was named on the extended bench for the Penrith Panthers ahead of their clash with the Sydney Roosters this weekend, but it has been revealed he will need to wait at least another week.

Cleary, who sustained a shoulder injury during Game 2 of the State of Origin series, is said to be close to a return, but not quite ready.

The Penrith playmaker has watched on as his side have stumbled from their perch atop the table, losing 37 points to 10 against the Melbourne Storm last weekend.

The New South Wales Blues and potential Australian half however, has been ruled out, with The Sydney Moring Herlad's Christian Nicolussi breaking the news.

Nathan Cleary OUT for @PenrithPanthers 🐾🐾🐾 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) August 6, 2021

NRL Physio said the concern is a risk of instability, so an extra week of building up strength could do Cleary the world of good.

Despite being named on an extended bench Nathan Cleary won’t make his return from a shoulder subluxation this weekend. Concern on return is risk of recurrent instability, so longer the better to build up strength & stability of shoulder joint — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 6, 2021

The news comes despite reports Cleary had been "ticking all the boxes" for an early return from injury, after coach Ivan Cleary had mentioned he should have been right for this game.

In his 12 appearances during the first half of the season for the men from the foot of the mountains, Cleary scored eight tries, assisted another 14 and had 15 forced drop outs on his way to guiding his side to an incredible undefeated start to the season and the top of the table.

Penrith have since lost three of their last seven though, and chances of a minor premiership seem to be dangling following last week's loss to the Storm, which now leavers them two points and a heavy for and against differential of 160 behind their closest competition.