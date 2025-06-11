A Penrith Panthers young gun has landed his maiden NRL contract after impressing in the lower grades since his arrival at the club.

Formerly with the Wests Tigers, Zakauri Clarke is considered one of the brightest prospects coming through the ranks at Penrith as the club looks to continue their dynasty and add to their four consecutive premierships.

Able to play a variety of positions in either the forwards or back-line, the 21-year-old has made three appearances in the NSW Cup this season after progressing through from the Jersey Flegg Cup.

One day after his younger brother Cooper Clarke was named in the NSW Blues squad for the 2025 Under-19s State of Origin match, Zakauri has now landed his maiden NRL contract.

Deciding to extend his stay at the Penrith Panthers, Zero Tackle understands that Clarke has been rewarded with a two-year contract, which will see him progress to the club's development list.

Named in the 44th position of Zero Tackle's best young players yet to make their debut, the young prospect has that attacking flair that many players don't have despite being the size of a forward and has even been compared to Briton Nikora.