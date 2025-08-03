A Penrith Panthers forward could be on the move from the foot of the mountains, with the club yet to table him a contract extension beyond the expiration of his current deal.

Taking his game to new heights over the past two seasons, Liam Henry has been key to the Panthers' forward pack coming off the interchange bench and played in their 2024 NRL Grand Final victory over the Melbourne Storm.

Joining the club in 2019 before progressing through the club's pathways system, the 24-year-old is a consistent performer on the rugby league field and is only going to get better as he gets more experience under his belt.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, reports have emerged that Henry is set to test his value on the open market come November 1 and is likely to attract the attention of multiple rival clubs.

This comes as the Panthers have yet to table a contract extension to keep him beyond 2026.

It is understood that the Perth Bears are one of the teams that could make a play for the front-rower's services as they prepare to build their roster from scratch.

"There's been some whispers around Liam Henry," The Daily Telegraph's Brent Read said on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy.

"Not that the club won't offer him a deal, but that he might head to November 1 because they haven't come to the table with an offer yet.

"Speaking with his management, they want to get a deal done.

"The club's actually reached out to him in the past week or two and said, just wait, we'll get something done, we want to keep him, but as it stands, he's heading to November 1."