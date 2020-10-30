The Penrith Panthers have made two signings ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

Robert Jennings has signed a one-year deal with the club, returning to Penrith after four seasons at South Sydney and the Wests Tigers.

He had played 60 NRL games, including six for the Panthers in 2015.

“I was over the moon when I heard there was a chance to come back to Penrith,” Jennings told the club website.

“This is where I grew up, where my career started and this is the place I call home.

“I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to reunite with so many of the talented players that I came through the grades with.

“The last couple of years have been tough but coming back to Panthers is a chance for me to hit the reset button, get back into the hard work and prove that I belong in the NRL.”

The Panthers have also secured Matt Eisenhuth on a two-year deal, tying him to the club until the end of 2022.

Also returning to Penrith, Eisenhuth has spent the last five seasons at the Wests Tigers where he has made 70 first-grade appearances.

“I’m so grateful to be back in Panthers colours and can’t wait to get started,” Eisenhuth said.

“I’ll never forget how well this club looked after me when I was last here. I’m fortunate to now be in the position to pay the club back.

“Playing against the Panthers and watching them in the Finals this year, I know they’ve got something special going on and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I left Panthers as a reserve grade footy player, developed myself at another club and now I’m coming back with full confidence in my abilities as a first grader and a leader.”