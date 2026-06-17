North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has confirmed his superstar halfback Tom Dearden will return from a length spell on the sidelines next week.

Dearden suffered a nasty syndesmosis injury in Round 10 against the Parramatta Eels, which ruled him out for a timeline of six to eight weeks, as well as out for the first two State of Origin matches.

The 25-year-old halfback was expected to return this week against the Warriors, with Payten admitting he was very close to being available for selection, but has held off.

"Tommy Dearden was close, but we pushed him back a week, we expect him to play next week, no doubt," Payten said to Cowboys media.

The Cowboys face a red-hot Warriors outfit who were narrowly beaten in a 10-8 thriller by the Cronulla Sharks last week, and will be itching to get back into the winner's circle.

It doesn't get any easier for the Cowboys, with Dearden making his return to the side against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday week, who are firming for their fifth title in six years.

Braidon Burns returns from a hamstring injury in Auckland this weekend, pushing Zac Laybutt into the centres, and live wire young gun Jaxon Purdue will take the five-eighth role.

"'Burnsy (has) been really strong for us this year, sorely missed him and what he contributes in the backfield, 200 metres on average every week for us, so he comes back in," the Cowboys coach said on his reshuffle.

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Purdue has been earmarked as a future Queensland Maroons star and will get his chance to showcase his playmaking skills this weekend when he gets the ball at first or second receiver off the ruck.

"The rest of the backline has been going pretty well, (we) wanna get Jaxon some more touches of the football."

With Scott Drinkwater moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons and rising star Mason Barber agreeing to terms with the Perth Bears, Purdue is leading the race for the North Queensland fullback jersey for 2027.

The Cowboys sit in ninth place just over the midway mark of the season, with eight wins and six losses to their 2026 campaign.