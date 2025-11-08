The Brisbane Broncos have boasted an impressive recruitment and retention record in recent years, but could see their first missed signing in the following weeks.

Broncos powerhouse Payne Haas is weighing the biggest decision of his career, with sources indicating the rebel rugby competition R360 is preparing to table a staggering $3 million per season offer, more than double what he can earn in the NRL.

The proposed deal, which includes tax incentives and long-term bonuses, could see Haas become one of the highest-paid rugby athletes in the world, according to the Daily Telegraph.

However, the NRL has made its stance on the breakaway code clear, threatening a 10-year ban for any player who enters formal talks or signs with the rival competition.

Haas was due to meet with R360 officials last month, but his manager Ahmad Merhi postponed discussions after seeking clarification from the NRL about the potential ramifications.

Despite this, R360 has continued its pursuit, with sources confident the 25-year-old will headline their inaugural recruitment drive, set to be announced within a fortnight.

Officials from R360 reportedly believe they are on the verge of securing Haas' signature, viewing him as a statement signing capable of legitimising the fledgling global competition.

The NRL, meanwhile, has doubled down on its warnings, with the 10-year sanction effectively signalling the end of any player's league career should they make the jump.