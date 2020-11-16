Player agent Sam Ayoub has spoken out on the futures of his clients Blake Ferguson, Josh Mansour and Stephen Crichton as the trio weigh up their futures for 2021 and beyond, per The Daily Telegraph.

Mansour has been linked to a move to Parramatta after being axed from the Panthers, with the contracted Ferguson reportedly being pushed out by the Eels to make way for the Penrith winger.

Ayoub quashed any rumours of the sort, explaining that the Eels have backed in Ferguson following a meeting between the agent and Parramatta football manager Mark O’Neill.

“That has never been a discussion. I am his manager, no one has pushed it to me,” Ayoub said about Ferguson.

“As for Parramatta having interest in Josh Mansour, that has never been a discussion.

“I met with them a week and a half ago about a raft of issues at Parramatta. Not once was there a discussion around pushing Blake.

“In actual fact, can I tell you what was said to me: ‘We are looking forward to Blake (playing in 2021). We know it is a year he is coming off contract. He will want to have a good year and we are looking forward to that’. That is exactly what was said to me.”

Speaking on Panthers young gun Stephen Crichton, Ayoub rejected any reports suggesting the 19-year-old had committed to a handshake agreement to remain with Penrith past the 2021 season.

The deal put forward is claimed to be worth $500,000-per-season over a three-year deal.

“It is incomprehensible to think someone would say that to a kid at 19,” Ayoub said.

“What is the handshake deal about?

“Is it about wanting to stay? Potentially, yes.

“Is it about agreeing to stay? How could it be?”

Ayoub also revealed he had not discussed his client’s future with any rival clubs at this point, with Crichton contracted until the end of next year and free to discuss his future with rival clubs for the 2022 season.