Pat Richards, a one-time premiership winner and former NRL winger for the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers, has secured a head coaching role for the 2026 season.\n\nLast playing in the NRL in 2015, Richards has been named as the head coach of the Western Suburbs Magpies' Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup team for next season, taking over from Stephen Isdale as he looks to help guide them to success.\n\nPreviously being involved in mentoring the outside backs within the Tigers pathways system, he will bring a wealth of knowledge to the club as he prepares to mentor the next generation of stars coming through the junior representative grades.\n\n“We're really pleased to have secured the services of some talented young coaches, but more importantly people who embody the values of our club," Head of Pathways at the Wests Tigers, Bronson Harrison said.\n\nBefore hanging up the boots on his playing career, Richards played 119 matches in the NRL across eight seasons, which included winning the 2005 Grand Final with the Tigers against the North Queensland Cowboys.\n\n[caption id="attachment_227496" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: Pat Richards smiles during a Wests Tigers NRL training session at Leichhardt Oval on March 31, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Renee McKay\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nAway from the NRL, he played over 260 matches in the Super League competition for the Wigan Warriors (2006-13) and Catalans Dragons (2016), where he won Grand Finals in 2010 and 2013 and was named the Man of Steel winner in 2010 - the overseas equivalent of the Dally M Medal.\n\nHe also played seven international matches for Ireland.\n\n“The quality and strength of our Pathway both next year and beyond is heavily influenced by the coaching and mentorship our players are exposed to, we're very happy with the variety of coaches who will be working across our programs in 2026," Harrison said.\n\n“We've been able to attract former players who have been at the very top of our game, the expertise and advice they can provide to our young players will be invaluable."