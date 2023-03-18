Multiple former Warriors captains have paid homage to Tohu Harris as he prepares to take to the NRL field for the 200th time in his career.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Monty Betham, Kevin Campion and foundation club captain Dean Bell have all spoken about Harris in the lead-up to his 200th NRL appearance.

Currently sitting at 199 NRL games, Harris has played 82 with the Warriors after joining them from the Melbourne Storm in 2018. He is now captain of the team after taking over from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at the end of 2021.

"He's a natural leader and someone the boys follow into battle. He doesn't ask anything of his men that he's not willing to do himself – the sure sign of a true leader," Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said about his former teammate.

"I don't think it [captaincy] is initially something he felt comfortable with, and maybe in some ways still doesn't even today," foundation club captain Dean Bell said.

"But with his experience he knew he needed to step up and embrace that."

Embed from Getty Images

Monty Betham continued the praise of Tohu Harris, insisting he is incomparable as a captain. This is due to Harris standing up and continuing to be a leader even though the Warriors have struggled in the past two seasons.

"No captain would know, because they've never experienced what Tohu and the team had to there," Betham said.

"I wasn't there, but he would have been wonderful, because that's just his nature and the way he talks when he is around his boys."

Kevin Campion was the final captain to pay tribute to Tohu Harris. He is also likened his captaining style to that of Allan Langer.

"Tohu's greatest quality is he leads by example," Kevin Campion revealed.

"He doesn't say too much, a very quiet character"

"Everyone knows 'Alfie' as a joker, but he was a great leader who led by example on the field. When he did say something you listened."

After missing the entire 2021 season due to injury, Harris had a great personal year with the Warriors last season but was unable to lift them from the bottom of the table where they finished in 15th place.

In the two games played this season, Harris has played every minute and even managed to collect seven Dally M points to sit second on the Dally M leaderboard.

He will be looking to continue this great form when he leads the Warriors against the Cowboys this afternoon.