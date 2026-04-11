Currently the Dragons fullback, Clint Gutherson has thrown open the door to his own position, championing the club's chase for Cowboys star Scott Drinkwater.

The Dragons are in free fall, trying to get their first win of the season after another disappointing loss in front of their fans.

The chaos hasn't stopped with the Dragons, as Maroons enforcer Jaydn Su'A has quietly folded on a contract extension, signing with the Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal starting from 2027, and the club's schedule offers no respite either, with clashes against the Rabbitohs next week and then the Sydney Roosters on ANZAC Day.

Drinkwater has been granted permission to field offers from rival clubs, with the Dragons emerging as the frontrunner for his signature.

The Dragon's hunt for a new fullback is no secret, failing to sign Trai Fuller prior to the shift to pursue Drinkwater.

The former Eel is remarkably unbothered by the club wanting to sign a fullback, and spoke highly about the talented fullback in Townsville.

"100 per cent. He's a high-quality player, and you need those types of players," Gutherson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I'm not against any of that, and I'm sure the club is doing everything they can to bring someone like that to the club…

"I'm all for it, things like this don't bother me. That's the club, that's what they're doing, they're making our squad and our team better. If that's for a fullback, then I'm all for it. I've always said in my whole career, I'll play wherever and it doesn't bother me.

"I want to win. We all want to win, we want to be better. We want to have a better squad, and if they think that's the role, that's the role."

At Parramatta, Gutherson parted ways with the Parramatta Eels after the 2024 season before joining the Red V.

"How I play, it doesn't really matter where I am on the field, I sort of just go about my game.

"Hopefully I don't get another tap on the shoulder like I did with Iongi. You just want to have the strongest squad, the strongest players, and then you just fit in.

"Whatever they're working on, hopefully it all comes true, and we can add a player of that calibre to our team."

Gutherson missed the game against the Manly Sea Eagles, as he is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and will be out for a month.