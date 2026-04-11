Scott Drinkwater is about to become one of rugby league's hottest commodities, and the North Queensland Cowboys may have just handed him the keys to the door themselvess.

The Cowboys have quietly looseed their grip on their dazzling fullback, granting his management freedom to court rival suitors ahead of what promises to be a bidding war.

CODE Sports revealed the three clubs that are already circling.

The Dragons emerged as favourites to land him for the 2027 season prior to the Cowboys match against the Broncos, and they won't have it easy.

Mal Meninga's incoming Perth Bears, flush with expansion cash and desperate to stock their roster before their NRL debut, are ready to throw serious money.

The Cowboys are reportedly paying Drinkwater around $900,000 a season.

The Bears have shown they're willing to spend on a marquee, almost siging Jayden campbell to $1.2 million a season before he exteded with the Titans on a five-year deal.

Drinwkater's agent Chris Orr has also revealed that the tax-free dollars from Papua New Guinea are also in play for the fullback's services when the club is set to be the 19th team in the 2028 season.