Departing Parramatta Eels youngster Matt Arthur has reportedly elected to join the Newcastle Knights for his next contract.

Arthur asked for permission - and was subsequently granted it - to leave the Eels at the end of the season, reportedly frustrated over the way his father Brad was treated during his exit from the club.

The former Eels' head coach is now in the English Super League, but Matt won't follow him halfway around the world, instead heading to the Newcastle Knights where the dummy half role is up for dispute.

A News Corp report suggests Arthur's signing at the Knights will be on a three-year deal, which would see the under-19 New South Wales State of Origin player link up with the Hunter-based club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Arthur, seen as one of the best young players in the game, will want a path directly into an NRL starting 17, although that is blocked for the time being by Jayden Brailey.

The starting Newcastle dummy half however has had issues both of the form and injury variety in recent seasons, and it would appear signing Arthur is a clear message to Brailey - that he may not be needed in the Hunter.

Brailey is contracted through until the end of the 2025 season and could negotiate with clubs from November 1 if he wants a way out of Adam O'Brien's side, although it's understood that permission has been granted earlier and he could make an off-season move.

Any early move for Brailey would thrust Arthur into first-grade at the start of next season though - potentially beofre he is ready - in combination with Phoenix Crossland, who was once a half but has become something of an ultimate utility at the Knights, spending plenty of time at dummy half during Brailey's lengthy sideline stints with injury.