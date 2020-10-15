Parramatta Eels powerbrokers are set to meet with Eels management in a bid to have Paul Green, Shane Flanagan and Tim Sheens added to Brad Arthur’s coaching team.

The Daily Telegraph revealed a 20-member group have threatened to overtake the board as they demand their 34-year premiership drought ends next year.

The group are not after Arthur to be removed from his post, but are seeking a number of high profile assistant coaches to join the Eels.

Arthur re-signed this year for a further two seasons.

The group is believed to have great influence over the club, playing a role in the removal of former powerbrokers Roy Spagnolo and Steve Sharp.

It is believed that on Thursday roughly five members of the group will meet Eels chief executive Jim Sarantinos, club chairman Sean McElduff, and the general manager of football Mark O’Neill.

The group will propose Green and Flanagan be assistants with Sheens named as coaching director. Green (North Queensland) and Flanagan (Cronulla) have also won NRL premiership as coaches.

The powerbrokers will make it clear they expect results, with the belief they should be winning at least one premiership every decade and namely end the club’s 34-year premiership drought.

The group are also hoping the club can provide an outline of board strategies and budget allocation.