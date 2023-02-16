Former Warriors back-rower Jack Murchie has revealed the role Parramatta legend Michael Cronin played in luring the edge forward to the club for 2023.

Murchie debuted for Canberra in 2018 however didn't become a regular in first-grade until moving to the Warriors in 2020, amassing 37 NRL games across three seasons at the Kiwi club.

Cronin and Murchie go way back to the premiership-winning Gerrigong Lions outfit of 2015, which the now-71-year-old former Eel was head coaching at the time.

Jack was an 18-year-old centre coming through the grades, earning a call-up for the first-grade decider that year, and forging a seemingly permanent bond with the four-time Parramatta premiership-winner.

While Murchie had opportunities from Newcastle and the Gold Coast presented to him according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 25-year-old forward asked his old mate Michael 'the Crow' Cronin for his thoughts.

“It definitely did (sway me), he had a lot of good things to say about the club,” Murchie told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I gave him a call before I came to the club to have a chat about what it's like, getting a few tips off him. “I have a good relationship with Crow, I see him down the pub there every now and then. “Everyone talks about him at Parramatta, they all love him. The stuff he did back in the '80s is amazing. I've seen highlights of him as well, he's a gun. He's a good fella. “It felt like I had a bit of a family connection as well; my mum's partner, Russell Ford, played reserve for Parramatta. “My mum was really keen for me to come here because we have that connection.” It was a prime time to land at Parramatta following the departure of forwards Oregon Kaufusi, Isaiah Papalii, Ray Stone and Marata Niukore, opening the door for Murchie to gain valuable minutes in the Grand Finalist's pack. An even greater opportunity has opened up for the back-rower following the three-game suspension for Ryan Matterson and the unfortunate training injury that broke Bryce Cartwright's jaw, creating a three-horse race for the right-edge Round 1 spot. Fellow recruits Matt Doorey and Jirah Momoisea are also battling it out for the spot. Murchie had limited minutes against Penrith last week, however is expected to get a greater opportunity against Newcastle tonight, and use their second trial to springboard into a starting spot. “That's the goal, to put in some good performances in the trials and go from there,” Murchie said. “Matto is a big loss in the middle, but there's an opportunity there. I just have to put the right foot forward and do my best.” 'The Crow' is happy to see Murchie pull on the blue-and-gold, and believes the signing is a great fit for both parties. “I said ‘You'd be going to a side that's gone to a grand final, is well run, into a position where there's going to be an opening for you',” Cronin told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I can't see them going backwards and this is the one side where he will be closer to his family as well. “I'd love to see him win a comp at Parramatta. I think he's got a bit to offer. “At the end of last year, he started to look like the player we thought he could be. “I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes at Parramatta because there's a lot of improvement in him, that's my opinion. “I don't want to put pressure on him, but I hope for his sake we see that improvement. “I like him, I reckon he can be an even better player than what he's been. I think he's got a bit to offer.”