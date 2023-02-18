The Parramatta Eels are set to be heavily depleted in the back-row for Round 1 after star forward Shaun Lane was taken off with a fractured jaw in their trial match against Newcastle.

Following the departure of Isaiah Papalii to the Wests Tigers, the pressure has been on Lane to repeat his stellar finals form from last season, however the lanky edge forward lasted just 20 minutes before leaving the field with an injury.

Lane had his head caught in an awkward position when tackling Jacob Saifiti, leaving the field with blood pouring out of his mouth, with scans confirming the worst for the second-rower.

The club has already lost Ryan Matterson to a three-game suspension, and Bryce Cartwright to a broken jaw, leaving the club incredibly short for edge forwards.

Shaun Lane went straight to hospital after nasty head clash here. Obvious concern is for jaw/facial fracture, if scans confirm would be facing at least a month on the sideline, can extend beyond 2 months if fracture severe or complex pic.twitter.com/UWIfN1G6uW — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 17, 2023

A three-horse race between Matt Doorey, Jirah Momoisea and Jack Murchie had emerged for the right-edge role to start the season, however Lane's potential injury could open both edge positions for Round 1.

Doorey, a former Eel returning from a stint at Canterbury, limped off with an ankle injury in the trial, compounding their woes.

The Parramatta Eels confirmed the news on Saturday.

"The Parramatta Eels can confirm Shaun Lane suffered a fractured jaw in last night's win over the Knights," the club said via a statement.

"His return to play date is still to be confirmed."

Parramatta haven't provided a timeframe for Lane's return, however the forward will certainly miss their opening round match against the Melbourne Storm on March 2nd.

The NRL Physio reports that Lane could miss as long as two months if there's a severe or complex fracture found.

Parramatta are expected to confirm Lane's scan results in the coming days with just ten days before the club names their Round 1 side.