The Parramatta Eels have reportedly granted skipper and fullback Clinton Gutherson permission to negotiate with rival teams after informing him he won't be offered an extension with the club.

Ongoing injury concerns, the arrival of Jason Ryles as head coach, and the recruitment of Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers have led to speculation about Gutherson's future for some time.

On Thursday morning, reports emerged that Gutherson and his manager met with Ryles and Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill to discuss his future at the club as he remains under contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting that the Eels have granted him permission to speak with rival teams, making him one of the top free agents on the open market.

It is understood that the St George Illawarra Dragons are very interested in his services and have previously expressed a desire to bring him to the club.

This would create a formidable backline involving Tyrell Sloan, Moses Suli and Valentine Holmes following the departure of Kangaroos and NSW Blues winger Zac Lomax to the Eels.

Since arriving at the club to take over from Brad Arthur and Trent Barrett, Jason Ryles spoke about a potential position shift for Gutherson, with Iongi coming into the squad and shaking things up.

He sees Gutherson as "good coverage for all positions on the field, especially all our backs, and then even at 13 and nine and that role there," Ryles said.