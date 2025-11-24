Continuing to build for the future, the Parramatta Eels have signed a talented young cross-code convert from New Zealand after he decided to switch codes from rugby union.

Following in the footsteps of Harry Inch (Warriors) and Saumaki Saumaki (Rabbitohs), Zero Tackle understands that Dru Faletolu has become the latest New Zealand schoolboy to sign with an NRL club, joining the Parramatta Eels.

Still only young, he will appear for the club's Under-19s SG Ball Cup team as they look to go one better in 2026 after losing to the Sydney Roosters in this year's grand final.

A former Under-15s Super Rugby representative for the Melbourne Rebels, Faletolu also spent time in the Hurricanes Under-18s regional development squad earlier this year and comes from the famed Wellington College in New Zealand.

Becoming the latest New Zealand rugby union prospect to sign with an NRL club, the signing of Faletolu comes as the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) body are currently in a fight to protect the nation's best schoolboys from defecting to NRL teams.

“They [league clubs] unashamedly target rugby union development systems because they think they are so good,” Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge told Stuff.