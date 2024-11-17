A key member of the Parramatta Eels forward pack is on the verge of inking a new contract despite being linked with an exit from the team earlier this year.

Since taking the head coaching reigns from Brad Arthur and interim coach Trent Barrett, Jason Ryles has made several changes to the Eels roster, which has seen high-profile departures and new arrivals from rival teams.

Headlined by the arrivals of Isaiah Iongi, Joash Papalii and Zac Lomax and the departures of Maika Sivo, Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, this hasn't stopped Ryles from re-signing players to prepare for the future beyond next season.

Linked with an exit from the club earlier this year, Lane is on the verge of signing a new deal with the Parramatta Eels, which will keep him at the club for a further 12 months, per Wide World of Sports.

Surprisingly, this comes nearly four months after reports emerged that Lane had been told that he was free to exit the club if he found a new home before the expiration of his current contract.

At the time, this made him the fourth player to be granted permission to leave, following Ryan Matterson, Maika Sivo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard - the latter two have since departed the club for the Super League and Gold Coast Titans.

Fullback and skipper Clint Gutherson was also granted permission to speak with rival teams before the expiration of his deal as Jason Ryles continues to rebuild the club and has since joined the St George Illawarra Dragons on a three-year contract.

A mainstay of the club's forward pack in the second-row, Shaun Lane has been a fan favourite since moving to the Eels in 2019 after stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs, New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles.

Known as 'Lane Train' and junior of the South Eastern Seagulls, the 29-year-old is gearing up towards his 200th milestone game in the coming years, with 133 of those coming for the Eels.

Sitting at 181, the new contract would allow him to reach the milestone and also make the 150th game milestone for the Eels after he played every match this season.