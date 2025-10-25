One week away from November 1, a Parramatta Eels forward has reportedly knocked back an extension from the club and will instead test his worth on the open market.

Aiming to climb back into premiership contention and once again reach the NRL Grand Final for the first time since 2022, the Eels have undergone a major rebuild over the past 18 months since Jason Ryles was granted the head coaching position.

While the club is all but confirmed to have signed Jonah Pezet on a one-year contract from the Melbourne Storm, the side could potentially lose a versatile forward.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Matt Dorey has told the Eels that he will be exploring his options on the open market despite being tabled an extension by the club, which would have kept him there beyond the conclusion of the 2026 NRL season.

The move to test his worth comes after the Eels released Brandon Hands and Dean Hawkins from the remainder of their contracts as they continue to rebuild and reshuffle their roster under Jason Ryles.

Previously with the Canterbury Bulldogs, the 25-year-old has featured in 31 matches for the Eels since his arrival at the club in 2023, with 17 of those coming during this year's campaign.