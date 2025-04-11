The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that young outside back Arthur Miller-Stephen will not play again in 2025 after he sustained another ACL injury.

Completing successful surgery on Monday, the ruptured ACL continues his horror run with injuries after he missed the entire 2024 NRL season with a serious knee injury.

The nephew of former North Queensland Cowboys winger Marshall Millers, Miller-Stephens has only played in the NRL once, making his debut in Round 23 of the 2023 season against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Eels have also confirmed that the duo of Jack Williams (knee) and Mitchell Moses (foot) are on track to return in Round 9.

Meanwhile, Jake Tago (hip) and Joey Lussick (thumb) will remain on the sidelines until Round 7-9 and Round 11, respectively.

This comes as Bryce Cartwright (ribs), Matt Doorey (hip), Haze Dunster (hamstring), Wiremu Greig (ribs) and Brendan Hands (body rash/infection) will all make their successful return from injuries this week through the NSW Cup competition.