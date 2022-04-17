Despite their 4-1 record to start the 2022 NRL season, the Parramatta Eels are said to be keen to improve on their current position and see Broncos' centre Herbie Farnworth as the prospect to help snap their lengthy premiership drought.

Given the 22-year-old is currently serving the final year of his deal with the Red Hill franchise, the Eels are not the only suitor in the marketplace.

But with teenaged centres sensation Will Penisini reportedly closing in on a long-term deal to stay on at CommBank Stadium, should Farnworth be willing to trade one river city for another, Parramatta could well boast the most tantalising future pairing.

Before a knee injury ruled Farnworth out of Brisbane's 40-12 loss to the Panthers on Friday night, the Englishman had crossed the chalk on four occasions from just five starts.

And with such glittering form on display, Brisbane faces an almighty fight to keep the commanding back on their books beyond the cessation of 2022.

Speaking to News Corp about the widespread interest Farnworth has attracted, Broncos Football and Performance Director Ben Ikin stressed that the 190cm, 106kg stallion remained a required name on Kevin Walters' teamsheet.

“It depends how much the other clubs will be prepared to bid for Herbie, but he’s a guy we want to keep,” Ikin said.

“We have a number of good young players coming off-contract and ideally you want to keep all the players you feel are an important part of what you are trying to build.

“We understand there are market forces out there that impact on what you are trying to do. That’s what happens in an industry governed by the salary cap.

“Herbie is a very good NRL player. He is a terrific ball runner, every week and every season he continues to play, he keeps learning and growing.

“He is right at the start of his journey and he is showing us a lot of good stuff. I have no doubt there will be a whole host of clubs looking to have a crack at him.”

Though Parramatta's hat is said to be, well and truly, in the ring for Farnworth's services, reports from Brent Read and Peter Badel also claim that several other Sydney sides, as well as the Dolphins, have offered the centre a baited hook.

While a Round 7 return from injury for Farnworth has been provided by Brisbane, with the prospect of fixtures against the Bulldogs, Sharks, Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles on the horizon, a repeat of their 0-4 record posted over the last month will just about act as curtains for the rebuilding powerhouse.

The Broncos will host the Bulldogs at Lang Park next Friday night, with kick-off currently scheduled to take place at 7:55 pm AEST.