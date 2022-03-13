The Parramatta Eels have seen enough, as the club is set to have started talks with 19-year-old centre Will Penisini to keep him at the club long term.

A product of the Parramatta Eels junior system, Penisini made his NRL debut for the club in Round 12 of 2021.

This debut, along with five other starts with the club since has reportedly proven enough to Eels brass that Penisini is a long term option at the centre position.

“Some good news for Parramatta fans. Will Penisini made his debut last year, I think he played Schoolboys footy with Joseph Suaalii and there’s big raps on him out in Parramatta,” News Corp's Trent Read has told Triple M.

“They see him as a long-term centre and so the club has actually started talks with him over a contract extension. He’s got one year to go and they want to keep him there long term.”

Penisini, who's currently contracted to the Eels until the end of the 2023 season, showed glimpses of his ability in his five appearances for the side in 2021. One of his more impressive was the Eels' Week 1 Finals win against the Newcastle Knights, 28-20.

Penisini, playing alongside young star and winger Haze Dunster, posted a try, try-assist, a line break and four tackle breaks in the clash against the Knights.

WILL PENISINI

Centre Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Try Assists 0.1

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

The Eels will hope to get a deal done with the talented centre before rival clubs can begin talking to him as of November 1 2022.