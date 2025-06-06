Canberra Raiders forward Josh Papalii has admitted 2025 will likely be his final year playing for the club, but confirmed he is keen on extending his career.

Papalii took up an option in his contract to extend his time into 2025, but with a diminishing role in the nation's capital - which has included a number of games off the bench - it appears his time as a Raider is numbered.

The 33-year-old is set to become the most capped player in Raiders' history this weekend, and is a celebrated part of the club, but Canberra have a host of young talent they are trying to find minutes for.

Papalii does not fit into that vision, with the forward pack led by the likes of Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh as Ricky Stuart's side have surged up the NRL ladder to sit in second place despite a tricky run of fixtures, and being yet to have a bye.

"I think when it comes to the end of 2025, it will be the last time people see myself in a green jersey," Papalii said this week on Chris Coleman's show on iHeart Radio.

"That's just where the club's at at the moment and where I'm at. Obviously, I would love to keep playing on - but it just won't be in Canberra.

"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't (disappointment), because I love Canberra.

"You're not going to find too many players that bleed green more than I do."

The Auckland-born prop has played 23 State of Origins for Queensland and 11 Tests for Australia, as well as another ten for Samoa, to go with his more than 300 NRL games.

They have all come for the Raiders, with the one-club prop now being linked to a potential move to the English Super League from the start of 2026.

He was strongly linked to St Helens earlier this year, and other English clubs are now believed to be interested.