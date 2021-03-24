SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers looks dejected during the NRL Semi Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has been ruled out of Thursday night’s clash with the Melbourne Storm due to a head knock.

The halfback suffered the head knock last weekend and due to the five-day turnaround, will not line-up in the grand final rematch.

The Panthers confirmed Cleary’s omission in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has revealed Nathan Cleary will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Storm,” Penrith tweeted.

it is a major blow for the Panthers as they look to avenge last year’s grand final loss.

However, it is a positive that the Panthers took a conservative approach with the 23-year old as the NRL looks to be more judicious with head knocks.

The grand final rematch between Penrith and Melbourne will kick off at 8.05pm at BlueBet Stadium AEDT.