The Penrith Panthers are no strangers to losing their youngsters, which is why they are pulling out all the stops to ensure it doesn't happen again.

The club has moved swiftly to secure one of its most promising young forwards, locking up rising second-rower Tevita Havili on a contract extension, according to the Wide World of Sports.

Havili, a Windsor product, has agreed to a two-year deal that will keep him at the club as he continues his development through the Panthers' elite pathways system.

The hard-running back-rower is set to begin his first season in the SG Ball Cup this year after impressing throughout the 2025 Harold Matthews Cup campaign, where his performances quickly caught the attention of rival clubs.

Several NRL sides had been monitoring the 19-year-old's progress, prompting Penrith to act decisively to retain the talented youngster.

Havili's re-signing is another example of the Panthers' ongoing commitment to identifying and securing emerging talent early, reinforcing the club's reputation as the benchmark for junior development in the NRL.