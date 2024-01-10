The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the surprise immediate signing of second-rower Zac Hosking.

Hosking, who moved from the Brisbane Broncos to the Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2023 campaign, managed 21 games for the men from the foot of the mountains in 2023 and was due to be off-contract at the end of 2024.

That meant he could negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, and the Raiders' desire to sign a second-rower, combined with a tour of facilities by Hosking fanned flames that not only could he be heading there in 2025, but early if released by the Panthers.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart shut that down just last week, suggesting there was no chance Hosking would find himself in a Raiders jersey during the 2024 campaign, but that discussions were open for 2025.

"He was just having a look around but there is no suggestion he will be here in 2024," Stuart told Wide World of Sports just a week ago.

"We are talking to him about 2025 and showed him around - nothing more."

The Raiders today confirmed Hosking would make the switch on a three-year deal though, locking him into the nation's capital until at least the end of 2026.

The club's recruitment manager Joel Carbone said he would be a great addition to the side.

“The Canberra Raiders are incredibly excited to announce the signing of Zac Hosking. In the brief time we've known Zac, and through watching him play in the NRL over the last few seasons, it's evident that his work ethic, ability, and character will be great additions to our Club," Carbone said.

"He also adds some versatility to our squad having played several positions in his career and we're delighted to have him on board.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Penrith Panthers for their professionalism and transparency throughout this process.”

Penrith releasing Hosking means they will go in a different direction for 2024, while the second-rower will likely join Hudson Young in the back-row at the green machine this year, although Elliott Whitehead is still a chance to start.

The club also have Corey Harawira-Naera on the books, although it's unclear when or if he will be cleared to play again after a medical issue mid last year.