The Penrith Panthers have named their squad for Saturday’s NSW Cup pre-season trial game against the Mounties at St Marys Leagues Stadium.
Ivan Cleary has named an inexperienced 23-man line-up to take the field to try and prove their NRL prospects.
As per NRL guidelines, to be eligible for selection players were required to have played 12 NRL games or less in 2020.
A clash between the Panthers Jersey Flegg and Bulldogs at 5pm will lead into the Panthers and Mounties contest at 7pm.
Check out the full squad below!
Panthers squad for Mounties trial
Adam Fearnley
Arthur Crichton
Billy Burns
Billy Tsikrikas
Brad Fearnley
Brendan Hands
Charlie Staines
Izack Tago
Jaeman Salmon
Jayden Tanner
J’maine Hopgood
John Faiumu
Kurt Falls
Luke Nadurutalo
Lindsay Smith
Luke Bain
Matt Burton
Mitch Kenny
Paul Momirovski
Spencer Leniu
Sunia Turuva
Taylan May
Thomas Jenkins