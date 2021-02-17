The Penrith Panthers have named their squad for Saturday’s NSW Cup pre-season trial game against the Mounties at St Marys Leagues Stadium.

Ivan Cleary has named an inexperienced 23-man line-up to take the field to try and prove their NRL prospects.

As per NRL guidelines, to be eligible for selection players were required to have played 12 NRL games or less in 2020.

A clash between the Panthers Jersey Flegg and Bulldogs at 5pm will lead into the Panthers and Mounties contest at 7pm.

Check out the full squad below!

Panthers squad for Mounties trial

Adam Fearnley

Arthur Crichton

Billy Burns

Billy Tsikrikas

Brad Fearnley

Brendan Hands

Charlie Staines

Izack Tago

Jaeman Salmon

Jayden Tanner

J’maine Hopgood

John Faiumu

Kurt Falls

Luke Nadurutalo

Lindsay Smith

Luke Bain

Matt Burton

Mitch Kenny

Paul Momirovski

Spencer Leniu

Sunia Turuva

Taylan May

Thomas Jenkins