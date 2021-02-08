Penrith Panthers centre Dean Whare has been granted a release from the final year of his contract to take up a deal with Super League side Catalans Dragons.

Whare has signed a two-year deal which will seem join the French club at Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2022 season.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara had good things to say about the acquisition of the New Zealand international.

“Dean will be a great addition to our squad,” said McNamara on the club website.

“He is an outstanding professional with great ethics, he will bring real quality and class to our attack whilst he is also a player who loves the tough defensive side of the game.”