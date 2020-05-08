Exciting forward Shawn Blore has signed with the the Wests Tigers following his early release from the Penrith Panthers.

The 19-year old signed a two-year deal with the Tigers, tying him to the club until the end of 2021.

Panthers executive general manager Matt Cameron confirmed his immediate departure via penrithpanthers.com.au.

“Shawn was offered a long-term contract by another NRL club and requested an immediate release to make the most of that opportunity,” Cameron told weststigers.com.au.

“Given the current circumstances, we believe it is in the best interests of all parties to grant that request and we wish Shawn all the best with his future endeavours.”

Blore was a member of the Panthers’ premiership-winning side in 2018 and missed all of last season with an ACL injury.

He was excited to join his new club.

“I’m very excited to join Wests Tigers and get straight in to training with my new teammates,” Blore told weststigers.com.au.

“I’m really impressed by Michael Maguire and the club overall, and I’m looking forward to pulling on the Wests Tigers colours in the coming years.”

Wests Tigers Head Coach Michael Maguire added: “I’m very pleased to secure a player with Shawn’s ability and talent at this point of the year and look forward to watching him develop further.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Shawn lately and can see strong leadership qualities in him which I look forward to seeing develop on and off the field in the years to come.”