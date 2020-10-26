SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: James Fisher-Harris of the Panthers is tackled during the round 13 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium on June 09, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Panthers went down to the Storm 20-26 in Sunday night’s Grand Final and now could be without James Fisher-Harris for their opening clash of 2021.

The prop has been a handed a one-match ban for an incident in last night’s decider involving Storm forward Brandon Smith.

The 24-year old attracted a grade one charge for a tackle on Smith in the 26th minute of the match.

It marks the only charge from the game.

It carries 100 demerit points but Fisher-Harris can avoid suspension if he enters an early guilty plea.