The Panthers went down to the Storm 20-26 in Sunday night’s Grand Final and now could be without James Fisher-Harris for their opening clash of 2021.
The prop has been a handed a one-match ban for an incident in last night’s decider involving Storm forward Brandon Smith.
The 24-year old attracted a grade one charge for a tackle on Smith in the 26th minute of the match.
It marks the only charge from the game.
It carries 100 demerit points but Fisher-Harris can avoid suspension if he enters an early guilty plea.
