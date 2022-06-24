The Penrith Panthers have officially confirmed three signings on Friday afternoon, with the long-awaited capture of Luke Garner announced alongside the re-signing of both Chris Smith and Eddie Blacker.

Garner's signature will be a major boost for the Panthers ahead of the departure of Fijian back rower Viliame Kikau to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2022 season.

Believed to be on something of a basement price deal, Garner has been a valuable option at the Tigers this season with his ability to play in either the second row or at centre.

Garner has signed a two-year deal to make the switch to the foot of the mountains, with the hard-working utility to be in Ivan Cleary's squad until at least the end of the 2024 season.

He has played 68 NRL games and will likely battle Scott Sorensen for the spot vacated by Kikau at the end of the year, with Liam Martin to remain on the other edge.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said he was "really happy" to have Garner join the club.

"I'm really happy to have Luke join us. I think he can really add to our team and we can add to him too,” Cleary said.

"I have a great relationship with him from the past and I think he is the kind of guy who can flourish in our environment."

The double re-signing of Smith and Blacker will also add to Penrith's forward pack.

Blacker switched to the club in the middle of the 2021 season and has been a force for the NSW Cup side this season, who currently sit equal at the top of the table with the Canterbury Bulldogs and North Sydney Bears, but ahead on for and against.

He played a single NRL game with the St George Illawarra Dragons at the back end of 2020 before switching to Penrith.

Smith, who is a former Australian Schoolboy, rejoined Penrith from Canterbury at the start of this season, having played under-20s with the club in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

He has played 35 NRL games, and also represented the Indigenous All Stars three times.