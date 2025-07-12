Penrith Panthers fans will be devastated following the news that Liam Martin will miss up to two weeks with a hand injury, with the four-time premiers beginning to find their feet in recent weeks.\r\n\r\nHaving just won four on the trot, the Panthers will now be without Martin after he ruptured his radiolunate ligament.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768293"]\r\n\r\nThere were initial fears that Martin had outright broken his wrist; however, scans have confirmed the destructive backrower has avoided any serious injuries, according to the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\nStill, the injury comes at a crucial point in the Panthers' season, with the club starting to garner momentum on their way to a fifth-consecutive premiership.\r\n\r\nMartin will miss this week's match-up against the hungry Parramatta Eels and potentially next week's duel with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_211891" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 26: Liam Martin of the Blues is sent to the sin-bin during game two of the men's State of Origin series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 26, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThis would see Martin return against the Wests Tigers in Round 21, with his side hopefully staying afloat by then despite his absence.\r\n\r\nLuke Garner and Isaiah Papalii have been named to start against the Eels in his absence, with Mavrik Geyer the backrow option on the bench.