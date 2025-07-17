The Penrith Panthers are set to lose promising backrower Zac Lipowicz to the Catalans Dragons, with the French-based club continuing its raid on the NRL.

Lipowicz has been highly regarded coming through the ranks, with the hard-nosed forward featuring in close to 50 NSW Cup matches for the Panthers.

While his destructive on-field presence impressed Penrith scouts early on, the club's abundance of backrow talent over the years has held Lipowicz back from an NRL debut.

It seems that the Dragons, who have been quite active in scouting Australian talent as of late, have identified Lipowicz as an elite prospect for their pack, with the club offering him a two-year deal.

This will allow Lipowicz to get some much-needed first-grade experience, with the potential of an NRL return once his deal has concluded.

He is set to join the club from 2026 onwards, and will play alongside fellow Aussie Toby Sexton, and potentially Wests Tigers young gun Solomona Faatape, who has also been linked to a possible move.