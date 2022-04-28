One would assume that things couldn't possibly get better for a Panthers squad that is yet to lose a game in this early NRL season, but reports are surfacing that their superstar winger is on track for return as early as next week.

Yes, it's only seven games in, however, what's maybe been more impressive is how the Panthers have won these seven games.

The reigning premiers have shown no signs of slowing down on offence, despite missing key players throughout parts of the 2022 season.

One of these key absentees has been New South Wales Blues winger Brian To'o, who suffered an MCL injury in the side's Round 2 victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Confirmation from the Panthers of a high grade MCL sprain (grade 3/complete tear) for Brian To’o, which comes with a 6-8 week recovery period. Thankfully MCL has good healing potential & even complete tears rarely require surgery. pic.twitter.com/wxgRBaL81A — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 20, 2022

However, the rich will soon get richer as To'o has reportedly returned to training this week and could be available for selection as early as next week.

Panthers Brian To'o returned to training field this weekend and could return from knee injury next week in #NRLPanthersEels — Wacko's Whispers (@WackosWhispers) April 28, 2022

Lining up in To'o's left-wing spot this weekend is 20-year-old Taylan May.

May, since To'o went down with injury, has made that side of the field his own during his appearances in 2022.

The talented winger has scored eight tries in his five games, forming a deadly combination alongside young centre Izack Tago.

There's no question the left wing is waiting for To'o to claim once he returns, however, coach Ivan Cleary will surely have himself a selection headache trying to fit all that outside back talent onto one team.

The other side's centre/wing combination features a less dangerous duo as of late, but certainly just as potent, in Stephen Crichton (centre) and Charlie Staines (wing).

To'o will miss this weekend's clash against the Gold Coast Titans, however, could feature on the team list when the side goes up against a top-four contending team in the Parramatta Eels.