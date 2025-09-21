The Penrith Panthers have handed out a beatdown to the Canterbury Bulldogs in the second NRL semi-final.\r\n\r\nTheir stars again led the way, while a winger who was in reserve grade just weeks ago was always among their best.\r\n\r\nIt was tough to find bright spots for the Bulldogs, but there were a few in an otherwise disappointing afternoon.\r\n\r\nHere is how we rated every player in the game.\r\n\r\nCanterbury BulldogsConnor Tracey - 5.5\r\nJacob Kiraz - 6.5\r\nBronson Xerri - 6.5\r\nMatt Burton - 5.5\r\nJetrho Rinakama - 5\r\nLachlan Galvin - 6.5\r\nToby Sexton - 4\r\nMax King - 4.5\r\nReed Mahoney - 4\r\nSitili Tupouniua - 6.5\r\nViliame Kikau - 6\r\nJacob Preston - 8\r\nJaeman Salmon - 4\r\nBailey Hayward - 5\r\nJosh Curran - 5\r\nKurt Mann - 5.5\r\nHarry Hayes - 6\r\n\r\nPenrith PanthersDylan Edwards - 7.5\r\nPaul Alamoti - 9\r\nIzack Tago - 8\r\nCasey McLean - 8 \r\nBrian To'o - 8.5\r\nBlaize Talagi - 6.5\r\nNathan Cleary - 9\r\nMoses Leota - 8\r\nMitch Kenny - 7\r\nLindsay Smith - 7 \r\nScott Sorensen - 7.5\r\nLiam Martin - 7\r\nIsaah Yeo - 8\r\nBrad Schneider - 5 \r\nLiam Henry - 7.5\r\nIsaiah Papali'i - 8.5\r\nLuke Garner - 6