Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards is set to miss the start of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury.

The 24-year old hurt his ankle on Thursday and will have surgery on Thursday. He could be sidelined for up to two months.

“Edwards sustained a syndesmosis tear in his right ankle at Panthers training on Tuesday after getting his leg caught in an awkward position.

“Edwards’ misfortune potentially opens the door for Caleb Aekins to add to his four NRL appearances when the season kicks off.”