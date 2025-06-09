The NRL's match review committee will be questioned for their consistency - or lack thereof - yet again, with Moses Leota bafflingly avoiding a charge for an ugly crusher tackle during the Penrith Panthers' narrow win over the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

The crusher tackle - which was penalised and reported at the time by the on-field match officials - came on the same day as Zac Hosking's earlier, seemingly much less severe crusher tackle during the Canberra Raiders win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Hosking tackle came just minutes into the Raiders' win against Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi, and saw the attacker reverse into the defender, winding up in an awkward position.

Despite the nature of the tackle, Hosking has still been charged by the MRC, copping a Grade 1 crusher tackle offence which will see him pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he proceeds to the judiciary and loses at panel.

Leota, on the other hand, seemingly made a 'lift and drop' action on Tigers winger Sunia Turuva who had come into the middle third of the field looking for work.

Despite an on-field hold up as the bunker reviewed the incident, no sin bin was dealt - somewhat to the bemusement of commentators and fans.

Consistency around the policing of crusher tackles, and the subsequent charges, has left some questions still to be answered by the NRL, and Sunday's double up won't help their cause in a push for consistency.

The only other player placed on report during either game on Sunday was New South Wales Blues second-rower Hudson Young, who committed a lazy high shot during the opening ten minutes of Canberra's game. He was not charged by the MRC.

Hosking will have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine his plea, with any potential hearing to be held in Sydney on Tuesday night.