Melbourne Storm duo Josh Addo-Carr and Brandon Smith are set to feature in next Saturday's preliminary final against Penrith, per NRL.com.

Addo-Carr has been sidelined since his side's Round 24 loss to Parramatta with a hamstring injury, having missed the Storm's final match of the season and qualifying final victory over Manly.

The NSW flyer narrowly missed selection for Craig Bellamy's lineup to take on the Sea Eagles, with the Storm taking a conservative approach for their speedy winger.

Melbourne were still able to handle the Sea Eagles with ease, winning 40-12 at Sunshine Coast Stadium without their star.

That match saw Smith's evening brought to an early end, as a head-high collision with Manly forward Josh Aloiai limited the New Zealand international to just 18 minutes.

Smith was able to confirm shortly after the win that he had avoided any major damage to his face, and has since revealed he will be fit and firing against the Panthers.

Penrith will be battling injury concerns ahead of next weekend however, with Nathan Cleary (shoulder), Viliame Kikau (knee and ankle) and Mitch Kenny (ankle) all collecting niggles in their thrilling 8-6 semi-final win over Parramatta on Saturday night.

Cleary is expected to overcome a series of complaints, while Kikau and Kenny will require scans to better understand the extent of damages.

It is understood that Kikau rolled his ankle in the win over the Eels, while also sustaining a cut to his knee.

The Panthers remain confident the Fijian international will be fit to face the Storm, however there is greater doubt cast over Kenny.

The Penrith playmaker required assistance to be helped off the ground and was capped at 27 minutes in the thrilling win.

Penrith flyer and metre-eater Brian To's missed the match with an ankle injury of his own, but is tipped to make a return for Penrith as they face the minor premiers at Suncorp Stadium next Saturday afternoon.