The Penrith Panthers are considering a shock switch for their preliminary final following the suspension of Taylan May.

May was hit with a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle during Penrith's qualifying final win over the Parramatta Eels. He elected not to fight the charge at the judiciary, with a lost challenge meaning he would have also missed the grand final, should the Panthers qualify for the decider which would be their third in a row.

It has left the club with a headache on the wing given how well May has played.

Reports emerging out of training on Monday however suggest that, while Charlie Staines is all but at a certainty to come into the side, it could be on the wing of Brian To'o.

That would mean Brian To'o - a New South Wales Origin winger - would line up on the left wing, where he spent most of last year dominating the competition.

It's understood To'o trained on the left on Monday, and he told AAP that he wasn't sure where he would line up.

"When I filled into the left side I thought I was going to play there but coach said just to just fill in," To'o told AAP.

"I'm not too sure where I'll be playing this week. Wherever coach puts me I'll obviously do my job for the boys."

To'o has still had enormous impact on the right wing this year although has certainly been down on his numbers of the 2021 campaign.

He said he thought it would originally take him a few years to get used to the change of sides.

"I thought it would take years for myself to get used to it," To'o said.

"But now I feel like I've caught on to it pretty quickly.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday, with the Panthers, fresh from a week off, to play South Sydney on Saturday.