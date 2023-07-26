After reportedly re-signing international forward Liam Martin to a three-year contract, Dylan Edwards is set to be the next name that will stay at the Panthers long-term.

Off-contract at the end of next season and free to negotiate with clubs from November 1, the Penrith Panthers are set to re-sign Edwards to a five-year contract extension worth nearly $5 million to keep him a one-club player.

As reported by News Corp, Edwards' deal will be worth around $950,000 a season and will see him remain at the club until 2029.

George Mimis, Edwards' manager and Matt Cameron, Panthers rugby league chief executive, have supposedly been in talks for three months regarding a new contract that is close to finalising in the coming days.

The 27-year-old has had a magnificent career at Penrith since coming through the junior ranks in 2013 and has been a crucial part of the club winning back-to-back NRL premierships.

The fullback has also earnt individual honours such as the 2022 Clive Churchill Medal, 2022 Penrith Panthers Members Player of the Year, 2017 Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year, 2021 John Farragher Award and 2022 Penrith Panthers Merv Cartwright Medal.

This contract means that the Panthers have lockdown six stars until the end of 2027, with Edwards joining fellow teammates Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo, Moses Leota and Liam Martin on long-term deals. James Fisher-Harris and Scott Sorensen have also re-signed until the end of 2026.

Per News Corp, the contract extension is expected to be announced sometime before the NRL finals series begins.