Future Roosters Spencer Leniu has stated there'll be no mercy shown when he clashes against his future club this weekend.

Leniu is confirmed to depart Penrith at the end of this season after signing a deal believed to be worth north of $500,000 per year from 2024, with the two-time premiership player set to switch to Moore Park after another bid for the summit.

The Panthers are again in the hunt for the NRL premiership thanks to a 5-4 win-loss start to the season, trailing only the Broncos and Rabbitohs atop the ladder.

The Roosters sit on level points with Penrith in eighth spot amid a tightly-contested opening third of the season, with Friday's clash between the two clubs set to give the Roosters their next glimpse of what Leniu will bring to Bondi at the end of the year.

The 22-year-old won't be treating his future teammates any differently though, looking to use the emotions of his last year at the foot of the mountains to drive the Panthers each week.

“It's just a normal game, obviously I'm signed there but I guess if you're not beside me you're against me,” Leniu told NRL.com.

“I'm just worried about the Panthers, it's my last year here and thinking about it is pretty crazy, I get a bit emotional.

“I owe it to this club to put my best foot forward. I grew up with a lot of these boys but I try not to think about it too much because it's going to be sad to leave.

“It was a big decision [to leave] but they (Roosters) are a team who are contenders for the title every year and that was a big factor in why I went to them. I want to contend for the premiership every year.

“Moving to a different place and just getting away from what I know and explore my boundaries. I want to perform to the best of my ability to show them I'm worth every penny."

Leniu, who made his NRL debut in 2019, has played 70 senior games for the Panthers - including eight this season off the interchange.

The young forward's strong 2022 form was rewarded with a spot in Samoa's World Cup appearance, where the Auckland-born prop played five matches.

Friday's clash between the Panthers and Roosters will take place at BlueBet Stadium at 8:00pm (AEST).