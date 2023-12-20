The St George Illawarra Dragons are said to have turned their attention toward a pair of Cowboys youngsters after missing out on three big-name transfer targets this week.

The Dragons had been tied to North Queensland playmaker Tom Dearden in the hope of bolstering their halve stocks, with the 22-year-old deciding to re-sign with the Cowboys on a five-year extension.

Englishman Jack Welsby is another who was on the Saints' radar but has also recommitted to his own club for the future, further reducing St George Illawarra's list of targets.

Wantaway New Zealand forward Addin Fonua-Blake has had several suitors since requiring a move across the Tasman for the 2025 season, with Cronulla edging out the Dragons and others to land the in-demand ex-Manly forward's signature.

While the Dragons' list plans have copped the triple blow, coach Shane Flanagan is spending no time dwelling on what might've been.

“Of course we are disappointed but that's the game we are in. We have moved on already,” Flanagan told News Corp.

“There will be other options over the next 12 months ... our focus now is getting ready for season ‘24.

“The team has trained at an elite level for eight weeks and we break for Christmas knowing we have achieved our physical performance goals.”

The publication has reported that the Dragons have increased their advances in North Queensland second-row pairing Heilum Luki and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki in a bid to bolster their forward options.

Luki has a player option for the 2025 season but could opt for a move away from Townsville and sign-on with a new club from the cessation of next season.

Finefeuiaki, 19, is also able to discuss his future with interested rivals as he to is yet to confirm his future beyond the 2024 season.

North Queensland have 11 players without deals for 2025, including half Chad Townsend, forward Coen Hess and flyer Kyle Feldt.